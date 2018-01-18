The global smart glasses market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 43% from 2018-2022, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global smart glasses market segmentation by end-user and product

Technavio's report on the global smart glasses market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by end-user, including enterprise and consumer. As projected in 2017, more than 94% of the market share originated from enterprise. This segment will witness an increase in its share due to the wider acceptance of smart glasses from the segment along with the provision of products by the vendors, specifically designed for rugged use in industries.

Based on product, the global smart glasses market has been segmented into developer and commercial. As of 2017, around 60% of the market share came from developer. The smart glasses market is in its stage of innovation and product development. Vendors are utilizing this phase of the market for product enhancement in terms of functionality and feasibility.

"Vendors are providing their products to developers to test the operational excellence of the product and re-launch the smart glasses with added benefits. Several vendors are providing their products in their developer version to enhance the product features and check the feasibility. Very few vendors in the market have provided a commercial version of their smart glasses that are used by sports persons such as cyclists and runners or gamers," says a senior analyst at Technavio forhuman machine interface research.

Some of the companies in the global smart glasses market are:

Apple

DAQRI

Epson

Google

Laster Technologies

Lenovo

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Adoption of smart glasses in enterprises

Automation of operations

Market trends:

Scope for varied players to venture into smart glasses market

Conversion of conventional glasses to smart glasses

