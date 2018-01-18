BH Global Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

BH GLOBAL LIMITED (the "Company')

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 48555)

LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Monthly Announcement of Final Net Asset Values

As at the close of business on 31st December 2017 the Final Net Asset Values of each class of the Company's shares are as follows:

Fund Name Sedol NAV MTD Performance YTD Performance NAV Date BH Global Ltd B2QQPS8 $14.56 0.03% 2.59% 31st December 2017 BH Global Ltd B2QQPT9 1458p -0.11% 1.75% 31st December 2017

The Net Asset Value figures in this announcement have been calculated by Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited and are based on unaudited valuations.

The Company notes that the average daily closing market price of each class of shares during 2017 was less than ten per cent below the average NAV per share of the relevant class, based on the average of the NAV per share for that class at each of the twelve month-end NAV calculation dates occurring in 2017. Therefore, the class closure resolution procedure contained in the Company's articles of incorporation has not been triggered in respect of the year ended 31 December 2017 for either class of shares.

This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decisions.

The MTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the previous estimated month end NAV or, if published, the previous month end confirmed NAV. The YTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the NAV at the end of the last calendar year. MTD and YTD performance figures are based on the NAV per share calculated to four decimal places.

Date: 18th January 2018