Global Enteral Feeding Devices Strategic Business Report 2018: Market Trends, Growth Drivers & Issues, Focus On Select Global Players, Recent Industry Activity, Innovations

The "Enteral Feeding Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Enteral Feeding Devices in US$ Thousand by the following Product Categories:
- Enteral Feeding Pumps
- Nasogastric Tubes
- Others
The report profiles 35 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ALCOR Scientific, Inc. (USA)
- Amsino International, Inc. (USA)
- Applied Medical Technology, Inc. (USA)
- B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
- Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)
- C. R. Bard, Inc. (USA)
- Caesarea Medical Electronics Ltd. (Germany)
- Cook Medical, Inc. (USA)
- CONMED Corporation (USA)
- Fresenius KABI AG (Germany)
- Halyard Health, Inc. (USA)
- Medela LLC (USA)
- Medtronic plc (USA)
- Moog, Inc. (USA)
- Nestl Health Science S.A (Switzerland)
- Nutricia Advanced Medical Nutrition (The Netherlands)
- VYGON SA (France)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Enteral Feeding Devices: Providing Nutrition, Hydration and Medication through Enteral Route
Need to Provide Assisted Nutritional Support to Patients Drives Growth in the Enteral Feeding Devices Market
Developed Markets Continue to Lead the Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market
Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Market Gains
Enteral Feeding Pumps: The Largest & Fastest Growing Product Category
Technological Advancements Spearheading Growth
Unique Enteral Feeding Connectors to Reduce Risk of Tubing Misconnections
IDC Develops Innovative Enteral Feeding Device
Fidmi Medical Develops New Low-Profile PEG Device
The BUDDY Button: A Low-Profile Gastrostomy Device for Reliable Transabdominal Fixation
Regulations Promote Adoption of Premium-Priced Safety Devices
ISO 80369 Standards for Small-Bore Connector
ENFit
The New ISO Standard Enteral Feeding Connecting System
Replacements Offer Potential Growth Opportunities
Competitive Landscape
Select Enteral Feeding Pumps Available in the Market
Multinationals Target Emerging Markets
The New Hotspots for Growth
2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Market Growth
Aging Demographics to Propel Demand for Enteral Feeding Devices
Global Aging Population Statistics
Opportunity Indicators
Rising Incidence of Cancer and Central Nervous System Diseases Foster Growth
Growing Number of Pediatric Crohn's Disease Patients Fuels Demand for Enteral Feeding Devices
Rising Number of Premature Births: Rising Demand for Enteral Feeding Devices
Preterm Birth Statistics from WHO
Diabetes Mellitus: A Chronic Condition Driving Demand for Enteral Feeding Devices
Global Diabetic Statistics
Opportunity Indicators
Unrelenting Threat of HIV/AIDS Infection: An Opportunity for Enteral Feeding Devices Market
A Peek at Global HIV Statistics
Shift towards Home-based Enteral Therapy to Fuel Enteral Feeding Devices Market
Favorable Clinical Findings Strengthen Market Prospects for Enteral Nutrition
Preference for Enteral Therapy over Parenteral Nutrition Bodes Well for Enteral Feeding Devices Market
Advantages and Disadvantages of Enteral Nutrition over Parenteral Nutrition
Enteral Nutrition Therapy in Treatment of Adult Malnutrition Presents Growth Opportunities
Sustained Adoption of Low-Profile Feeding Tubes Fuels Growth
MIC-KEY Low-Profile Gastrostomy Feeding Tube Leads the Market
Studies State Feeding Tubes Place Pediatric Patients at Risk of Stomach Fistulas
ASPEN Advices against Use of Gastrostomy Tubes for Near End- of-Life Patients
Electromagnetic Placement Device for Enteral Feeding Tubes Lowers Financial Burden and Nursing Times
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Enteral Nutrition: An Introduction
Introduction to Enteral Feeding (Tube Feeding)
Various Types of Tube Feeding
Enteral Feeding Devices: An Overview
1. Enteral Feeding Pumps
2. Nasogastric Tube
Advantages and Disadvantages of Nasogastric Tube Placement
3. Others
Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Kits
Giving Sets
Gastrostomy Tube or G-Tubes
Low-Profile Gastrostomy Devices
Enteral Formulas
What Constitutes Enteral Nutrition Diets?
Home-Made Diets
Commercial Enteral Formulas
Elemental Formulas
Oligomeric Formulas
Polymeric Formulas
Special Formulas
Pulmonary Formulas
Liver Formulas
Renal Formulas
Diabetes Formulas
Gastrointestinal Dysfunction Formulas
Immuno-modulatory Formulas
Contraindications to Enteral Feeding
Complications of Enteral Feeding
Complications Associated with Enteral Tube Feeding
4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Halyard Health Launches Halyard* Enteral Drainage System
Medela Bags FDA Marketing Approval for ENFit Low Dose Tip Enteral Syringes
Trovita Receives FDA Clearance SAFE-T FEED Device
Vygon Introduces easymoov6 Enteral Feeding Pump
Baxter Introduces ENFit Syringe and Accessory Line
Dale Medical Unveils ACE Connector with Upgraded Features
NeoMed Obtains FDA Approval for NeoConnect Low Dose Tip (LDT) Oral/Enteral ENFit* Syringes
AMSL and Medicina Introduce ENFit ISO Enteral Feeding System in Australia
Halyard Launches Upgraded MIC* PEG Feeding Tube Kit
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
BD to Acquire Bard
Medtronic to Divest Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis, and Nutritional Insufficiency Businesses to Cardinal Health
Halyard to Take Over CORPAK MedSystems
Medline Acquires Nestl's Compat Range of Pumps and Administration Sets
Medtronic Takes over Covidien
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 35 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 40)
- The United States (23)
- Europe (13)
- France (2)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (5)
- Rest of Europe (4)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)
- Middle East (1)
