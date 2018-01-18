ArtByte 2017 Investment Return Data Show It Outperformed BitCoin, Litecoin and Ethereum Combined

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2018 / In 2017, ArtByte investment return data show that it outperformed Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum combined. According to data from two of the largest cryptocurrency pricing data websites, CoinMarketCap.com and CoinCheckUp.com, ArtByte's return beat some of the most talked about Cryptocurrencies in the world. According to CoinMarketCap, one dollar invested in each cryptocurrency on Jan. 1, 2017, would have earned the following return, by year-end:

Bitcoin: $14.50

Litecoin: $51.00

Ethereum: $92.00

ArtByte: $217.00

Unlike many ICOs and new altcoins, ArtByte has been used, mined, tipped, and traded throughout the world since it was created in 2014. You can buy ArtByte for U.S. Dollars, Euros, Bitcoin, Litecoin, and more. It currently trades on 4 large global exchanges, including Bittrex.

ArtByte is fully developed, tested, & deployed, which means it is a fast, secure, usable coin, not a coin that is still in development. In addition, ArtByte has a fully functional Twitter tipping app and Reddit tipping app that is used on a daily basis by art fans to support their favorite artists, anywhere in the world, with digital currency that goes directly to the artists without fees.

ArtByte is one of the few cryptocurrencies with SegWit enabled. This technology is mainly used by a few of the largest coins. Just as on the Bitcoin and Litecoin blockchains, having SegWit enables ArtByte the same access to the Lightning network (solving scalability issues), MAST (Smart contract features), Atomic Swaps (direct blockchain to blockchain transactions, eliminating the need for exchanges) and multiple other arising technologies.

Beyond the technology features, ArtByte is the dominant cryptocurrency in the art world. They have built a massive online community of artists and art lovers, with over 122,000 social media followers. In addition to the online community and social media tipping apps, ArtByte has the official ArtByte Music Store website where musicians can list their music for free, and sell their music for ArtByte to keep 100 percent of their sales.

According to the ArtByte Foundation, the mission is clear, "To support artists in the building of their careers. There are never any costs to artists or art lovers for our services. This includes musicians, painters, sculptors, actors, filmmakers, directors, editors, producers, dancers, writers, photographers, designers, models, production team members, etc."

A company spokesperson explains, "Artists can receive and spend ArtByte, similar to cashing-in airline mileage points or credit card bonus points, as well as trade ABY on cryptocurrency exchanges. This provides real financial support for their careers. Additionally, artists gain increased exposure, at no cost, on ArtByte's social media, weekly artist showcases, forum and special events."

ArtByte is revolutionizing how artists can receive support from a worldwide market, giving them the opportunity to gain millions of new fans, including those in developing countries without bank accounts or credit cards.

