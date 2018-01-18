

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. said its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project could be delayed by an additional three months and would be completed by December 2020.



The estimate is three months further behind from the company's last estimate in December.



Kinder Morgan said that delay was due to delay in regulatory, permit and legal approvals. Trans Mountain continues to proceed in water work at Westridge Terminal. As of the end of the fourth quarter 2017, a cumulative C$930 million has been spent on the project.



Kinder Morgan Canada, majority-owned by Houston-based Kinder Morgan.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX