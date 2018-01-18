Brian Ashford-Russell, a non-executive director of investment management firm Polar Capital Holdings, let go of 375,000 ordinary shares in the firm on Thursday, picking up nearly £2m in the process. Ashford-Russell, a member of Polar's board since July 2017, sold the shares at a price of 518p each for a total of £1,942,499.94. Polar Capital reported an increase of more than £1bn to its assets under management earlier in January, due in part to market movement and its improved performance ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...