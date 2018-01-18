Royal Dutch Shell and BP are said to have agreed to annual purchase deals of Libyan crude on Thursday as recovering production levels from the North African nation and decreased security fears began to draw in several of the world's largest oil companies. Libya produced more oil in 2017 than it had in the preceding four years, and with Shell, the biggest oil company in Europe, set to collect its first delivery of crude by the end of the month, signs that the worst of the country's recent ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...