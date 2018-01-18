sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,873 Euro		+0,031
+0,53 %
WKN: 850517 ISIN: GB0007980591 Ticker-Symbol: BPE5 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,834
5,862
20:46
5,821
5,848
20:46
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BP PLC
BP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BP PLC5,873+0,53 %
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A28,75+0,44 %