Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.: Twin Vee Hires Bitflare Technologies to Design, Develop, and Launch Cryptocurrency for Marine Industry

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2018 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTC PINK: TVPC) today announced that they hired Silicone Valley-based tech company Bitflare Technologies, Inc. Bitflare Technologies will be responsible for designing, developing, and launching a marine industry Initial Coin Offering (ICO) as well as establishing a blockchain-backed and incentive-based ecosystem between manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, dealers, and end users. Joseph Visconti, President of Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc., states, "We are thrilled to be able to work with Bitflare Technologies, a company that was founded to assist businesses with applying blockchain technologies to their specific industries and put them at the head of the technological revolution."

Bitflare Technologies was formed in 2006 by Alex Casassovici, an entrepreneur and tech consultant. Casassovici began his career in molecular biocomputing research and since then founded and managed multiple companies in the mobile tech and virtual reality sectors. As the founding partner of Bitflare Technologies, Casassovici oversees a group of highly skilled designers and software/hardware engineers in addition to being a blockchain architect himself. "There is no doubt we picked the right company and the right person to work with us to help bring blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and incentive-based tokens to the marine industry," remarks Visconti about Bitflare Technologies and its founding partner.

Bitflare Technologies has been hired to assist in the creation and development of a marine industry ecosystem where all the stakeholders (manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, dealers, and end users) will be incentivized to utilize blockchain technology, such as smart contracts, and integrate that technology in their everyday business practices. "These smart contracts could be applied to form industry-wide buying collectives to earn discounts from supply vendors and at the same time offer transparency to encourage larger acquisitions of raw materials and components required to assemble boats," posits Visconti on the practicability of transitioning to a business model supported by blockchain architecture.

In addition to establishing a new way for companies in the marine industry to conduct business with one another, Bitflare Technologies will also be spearheading the creation of a web-interface and platform for Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.'s ICO. The platform will allow potential investors to provide their details and payment information in exchange for Marine Chain cryptocurrency and the ability to participate in Twin Vee's fundraising opportunity. "Once everything is completed, potential investors will easily find all of the relevant information about this unique and trailblazing opportunity at MarineChain.com," says Visconti.

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. believes all companies in every corner of the corporate sector are heading toward a future wherein blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and smart contracts will be just as prevalent and essential as the internet. "By implementing the changes we foresee blockchain technology will necessitate in the way we manufacture and sell boats early on, we are positioning Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. to be the vanguard of a new age. With the help of Bitflare Technologies, we will be ready with the right tools to innovate, incentivize, and inspire other stakeholders in the marine industry to adopt this new and exciting technology and modernize the way we do business.

About Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.

Headed by CEO Joseph Visconti, originally founded in 1994, the company designs, manufactures and sells recreational and commercial twin-hull power boats under the Twin Vee brand name. Over the past 23 years, the company has concentrated on perfecting the high-speed twin-displacement hull design, also known as a "catamaran powerboat." For more information, go to www.twinvee.com or visit Twin Vee Powercats, Inc.'s Facebook page.

Contact:

Joseph Visconti

contact@twinvee.com

(772) 429-2525

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.