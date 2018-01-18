Kevin Dillon, Co-Founder, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer of ERI, the nation's leading recycler of electronic waste and the world's largest cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, described the current state of electronics recycling and data destruction and how ERI has managed to continue its steady growth at the International Electronics Recycling Congress (IERC) 2018 in Salzburg, Austria today.

Dillon was invited by IERC organizers to deliver his talk, "A View From the USA," in which he weighed in on the emergence of issues such as ITAD and OEM compliance and how they affect the US and global markets. Dillon's talk was part of a panel titled "Impact of Data Security and Reverse Management Solutions," for which he shared the stage with Linda Li of Hong Kong's Li Tong Group. Li shared a talk titled "The Benefits of a Strong Reverse Supply Chain Management Solution."

The discussion was chaired by Stephane Burban of Glencore International AG, Switzerland.

During the discussion, Dillon explained how issues such as manufacturer compliance and data destruction have become top of mind concerns for recycling customers and are now essential elements of the responsible electronic recycling process.

"We're grateful to have been asked by our friends at ICM to participate in this important conference and to take part in this vital discussion alongside Li Tong Group," said Dillon. "It's key that we as an industry focus on the various ways we can move forward as the manufacturing side continues to evolve. And each step of the way, we must never lose sight of the importance of environmental responsibility and the proper destruction of digital data."

Li Tong Group has been the subject of recent industry news, with Olympus Capital Asia pursuing a sale of its stake in the business, as noted in a recent LiveMint article: http://www.livemint.com/Companies/oPjuVmRyU8LGOJOqEfthyK/Apple-iPhone-recycler-is-said-to-attract-Bain-Silver-Lake.html

The IERC 2018 is largely considered to be the recycling industry's most important global event, bringing together over 480 international experts (producers, recyclers, equipment manufacturers, recycling associations, refurbishers, standards bodies, NGOs, regulators and many more) from 42 countries. Each year at IERC, the industries leading experts are invited to discuss the latest recycling technologies, regulations, manufacturing processes and value of raw materials.

