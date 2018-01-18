Germany E-Cigarette Market 2017-2023: Market is Projected to Reach Over $852 Million by 2023

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Germany E-Cigarette Market (2017-2023): Forecast by Device Type (Disposable, Rechargeable and Modular), Demography (Gender, Income Group and Age Group) and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Germany's e-cigarette market is projected to reach over $852 million by 2023.

With one of the largest population in the European countries, Germany's smoking population is second to U.K. Leading e-cigarette brands from U.S., China, and Europe have realized the potential of this budding industry and have penetrated the market to leverage the opportunity presented by a large consumer base. Vape shops numbers are increasing across the country and new products and flavors have been launched in the market to streamline and enrich the experience of e-cigarette smoking among the consumers.

Tobacco sales continue to fall as more and more number of ex-smokers are looking forward to these devices as a tool for smoking cessation. Market players in partnership with local distributors are investing profoundly and are stepping up to educate the end-users, both online and at vaping exhibitions, organizing competitions and expanding their product portfolio for third generation e-cigarette devices.

Modular e-cigarettes, owing to their higher flexibility of providing customization, topped the sales figure for Germany e-cigarette market in 2016. Recent advances in modular e-cigarette devices, for instance, incorporation of larger, rechargeable batteries of more power, e-liquid tank refilled through standard or personalised mixtures, coil upgrades and variable as well as controllable power options have further resulted in healthy adoption of these devices among the end-users.

The report thoroughly covers the e-cigarette market by revenue by device type and demography. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers, which would help the stakeholders to decide and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Key Highlights of the Report

2.2 Report Description

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3 Global E-Cigarette Market Overview

3.1 Global E-Cigarette Market Revenues (2014-2023F)

3.2 Global E-Cigarette Market Overview, By Region



4 Germany E-Cigarette Market Overview

4.1 Germany E-Cigarette Market Revenue (2014-2023F)

4.2 Germany E-Cigarette Market Volume (2014-2023F)

4.3 Industry Life Cycle

4.4 Porters 5 Forces Model



5 Germany E-Cigarette Market Dynamics

5.1 Germany E-Cigarette Market Drivers/Restraints

5.2 Germany E-Cigarette Market Trends



6 Germany E-Cigarette Market Regulations



7 Germany E-Cigarette Market Overview, By Device Type

7.1 Overview & Analysis

7.2 Germany Disposable E-Cigarette Market Revenues & Volume (2014-2023F)

7.3 Germany Rechargeable E-Cigarette Market Revenues & Volume (2014-2023F)

7.4 Germany Modular E-Cigarette Market Revenues & Volume (2014-2023F)



8 Germany E-Cigarette Market Overview, By Demography

8.1 Germany E-Cigarette Market Outlook, By Gender

8.2 Germany E-Cigarette Market Outlook, By Age Group

8.3 Germany E-Cigarette Market Outlook, By Income Group



9 Distribution Analysis



10 Germany E-Cigarette Market Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles

11.1 British American Tobacco (Germany) GmbH

11.2 Shenzhen Innokin Technology Co., Ltd.

11.3 Joyetech Deutschland GmbH

11.4 NJOY, Inc.

11.5 Philip Morris GmbH

11.6 Red Kiwi GmbH

11.7 Smok Technology Co. Ltd.

11.8 SNOKE GmbH & Co. KG.



12 Key Strategic Pointers





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2jzdcp/germany?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716