Some of the most experienced Bitcoin investors are defying regulator's threats to ban trading in the cryptocurrency and say the restrictions can be circumvented easily, while the prices began to rebound after the huge recent crash. In spite of the major plunge in digital currencies this week where the market lost approximately $200bn and with Bitcoin down around 50% since nearing $20,000 in December, these veteran investors known as "hodlers" -- due to a typo -- are used to the irregularities ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...