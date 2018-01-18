The "Fleet Vehicle Leasing Market in Spain, Forecast to 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study details market size across the passenger vehicle (PV) and the light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments and provides sales/parc data for the total market and the fleet and the company car (true fleet) segments. The company car segment is discussed in detail with a focus on the actual development and the growth potential of financial lease, operational lease, and outright purchase.

The analysis takes into account historic data and current market conditions and insight and opinion from market participants to deliver a 5-year outlook on growth opportunities (2016-2021). In addition to market data (PV and LCV) for both new registrations and portfolio, the study details actual competitor data (portfolio) for the leading leasing providers in the country. Competitor data is available for both the leasing segments (operational and financial) for the base year 2016.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Scope And Definitions

3. Fleet Vehicle Leasing Market Trends

4. Market Analysis And Forecast Fleet Vehicle Leasing Market

5. Market Share And Competitive Analysis Fleet Vehicle Leasing Market

6. Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action

7. Key Conclusions And Future Outlook

8. Appendix

