Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Aflac Incorporated (AFL)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2018 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Aflac Incorporated ("Aflac" or the "Company") (NYSE: AFL). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/afl.

The investigation concerns whether Aflac and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections federal securities laws.

On January 11, 2018, post-market, The Intercept published an article entitled "Behind the Duck: Former Aflac Employees Allege Fraud and Abuse in Nearly Every Aspect of Company." Citing "interviews with multiple current and former employees, as well as three previously unreported lawsuits," the article reported that "Aflac has exploited workers, manipulated its accounting, and deceived shareholders and customers." Among other issues, the article described "employees under pressure to meet sales goals selling policies without customer authorization or consent, illegally 'bundling' policies, and issuing others to ineligible customers"; the Company's "[m]assaging of key operational metrics to prove company growth to investors"; "[e]arnings statement manipulation, by moving sales earned in certain weeks into different quarters to hit numbers"; and "[r]etaliation against whistleblowers". On this news, Aflac's share price has fallen sharply during intra-day trading on January 12, 2018.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased shares of Aflac, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/afl. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

