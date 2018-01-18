A Step Above Dance Academy, Inc.: A Step Above Dance Academy Competes in the World's Largest Ballet Competition for the First Time

BATAVIA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2018 / A Step Above Dance Academy, Inc., the largest dance training facility in the area, is excited to announce it will participate for the first time in the Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP), the world's largest scholarship ballet competition.

A Step Above Dance Academy is proud to have two soloists competing in the YAGP, Pre-competitive division at the Chicago Regional Competition as well as two group pieces in the ensemble category. Students, Alexis Schueller (11) and Carinne Forpanek (10), will perform classical ballet variations at the January 19, 2018 competition at Dominican University in River Forest, IL.

Both Alexis and Carinne are members of A Step Above Dance Academy's new Pre-Professional Ballet program that allows young dancers to pursue their classical ballet training to the next level. This program will prepare students for a professional ballet, dance career or a more comprehensive ballet education. Students from the Pre-professional program are selected on an invitation basis to compete in this prestigious competition. Training began mid-summer and students worked one-on-one with their instructors weekly leading up to the regional competition.

A Step Above Dance Academy also formed their first Ballet Ensemble this school year in which students within the Pre-professional program were invited to participate as a part of this performing group. The ASA Ballet Ensemble performs classical and contemporary ballet choreography throughout the Chicago suburbs and is also competing in the YAGP Ensemble category. The ASA Ballet Ensemble will be performing the 4 Little Swans and an original piece of choreography called "Piano Concerto" on January 20 at the Chicago regional YAGP competition.

A Step Above Dance Academy offers opportunities for all students including those that want to train vigorously, dance recreationally or compete in dance. For more information on the Pre-Professional Ballet Program or classes at ASA, visit www.astepaboveacademy.net.

A Step Above Dance Academy is now the largest dance studio in the area! Offering dance classes for all ages and levels, from Pre-school dance to advanced classes in Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop, Contemporary and more including a pre-professional ballet program. A Step Above Dance Academy is committed to providing a well-rounded, high-quality dance education in all genres of dance. Our degreed and highly-trained professional faculty will instill proper technique, self-confidence, creativity, respect and an admiration for the arts in all students. Every student will feel special and talented each time they step into a class. A Step Above Dance Academy encourages dancers to use dance and artistic expression to live a rich and enduring life.

