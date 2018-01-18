

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Swiss food giant Nestle is launching KitKat Chocolatory Sublime Ruby in stores in Japan and South Korea on Friday. The new flavored KitKat will be available online in nine other countries including the U.S., U.K., Germany, France and Switzerland.



The KitKat Chocolatory Sublime Ruby is being launched in collaboration Zurich-based Barry Callebaut AG, the developer of ruby chocolates. Ruby chocolate was unveiled in September by Swiss chocolatier Barry Callebaut. It is made using special 'Ruby' cocoa beans.



Japanese have a craze for flavored KitKats ever since a Green Tea variety was introduced there in 2004. The country now has over 300 different KitKat flavors, including wasabi.



KitKat is Japan's top chocolate brand. Nestle even opened a new factory in the country in July dedicated to flavored KitKats.



