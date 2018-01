WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of M&T Bank (MTB) continue to see considerable strength in late-day trading on Thursday after an early move to the upside. After reaching a record intraday high, M&T Bank is currently up by 3.8 percent.



The initial rally by M&T Bank came after the regional bank reported fourth quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates.



