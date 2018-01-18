EnergyTech Investor, LLC Will be Hosting E-Finity Distributed Generation Managing Partner, Jeff Beiter, on January 23, 2018, as Part of the alphaDIRECT EnergyTech Investor Virtual Conference Series

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2018 / alphaDIRECT EnergyTech Investor, LLC, a Research and Investor Intelligence firm, announced today that Jeff Beiter, Managing Partner of E-Finity Distributed Generation will participate in the alphaDIRECT EnergyTech Investor Virtual Conference Series on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 12:00 PM (EST).

E-Finity Distributed Generation is the exclusive Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ: CPST) distributor for the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast United States with the sole purpose of selling Capstone microturbines.

Mr. Beiter will present a general overview of E-Finity's business operations and the marketplace from a distributor's point of view, followed by a question and answer session. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay under the alphaDIRECT EnergyTech Investor Center page at www.energytechinvestor.com and the Investor Relations section of Capstone's website at www.capstoneturbine.com.

Investors interested in participating in the event must register using the link below. Please note that registration for the live event is limited but may be accessed at any time for replay after the presentation ends on January 23, 2018.

Registration Link: https://pgi.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1177002&tp_key=6fa31736ee

About alphaDIRECT EnergyTech Investor, LLC

EnergyTech Investor, LLC (ETI), a division of alphaDIRECT Advisors, is a Research and Investor Intelligence firm that creates and implements digital content and programs to help investors better understand a company's key drivers including industry dynamics, technology, strategy, outlook, and risks, as well as the impact they could have on the stock price. ETI's expertise encompasses a variety of sectors including Clean Transportation, Emerging EnergyTech, Energy Services, Smart Buildings, Solar, Water Value Chain and Industrial. ETI was founded by Wall Street veteran and research analyst, Shawn Severson, after seeing a significant shift in the investment industry that resulted in less fundamental research conducted on small-cap companies and a significant decline in information available to all investors. ETI's mission is to bridge that information gap and engage companies and investors in a way that opens information flow and analytical insights.

Contact:

alphaDIRECT Advisors

EnergyTech Investor, LLC

Shawn M. Severson

+1 415-233-7094

shawn@energytechinvestor.com

@ETI_AlphaDirect

www.energytechinvestor.com

SOURCE: EnergyTech Investor, LLC