

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $102.7 million, or $0.30 per share. This was up from $74.1 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



People's United Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $102.7 Mln. vs. $74.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 38.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.30 vs. $0.24 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.27



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX