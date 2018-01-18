Nano Dimension Ltd.: Nano Dimension to Present DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D Printer at Exclusive Abundance 360 Executive Summit

NESS ZIONA, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2018 / Nano Dimension Ltd., the world's leading additive electronics provider (NASDAQ: NNDM, TASE: NNDM), will present and demonstrate its award-winning DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D Printer at the prestigious Abundance 360 Executive Summit, taking place in Beverly Hills, California January 21 - January 23. The event is designed to help entrepreneurs understand the impact of disruptive, exponential technologies like Nano Dimension's unique 3D printing solutions.

Nano Dimension's participation at the exclusive event includes:

Simon Fried, Nano Dimension USA Inc. President, will demonstrate the company's powerful DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D Printer for advanced 3D printed electronics in the Summit's Technology Showcase.

Mr. Fried will also participate in an on-stage overview discussion of the printer on Sunday, January 21, following an introduction of the company by A360 founder and industry influencer Peter Diamandis.

Amit Dror, Nano Dimension CEO, and Avi Reichental, Board Co-Chairman, will lead a Q&A-style session on Monday, January 22 from 7:00 am to 8:00 am. The executives will discuss the latest developments in 3D printed electronics and how they will shape our future.

"We are looking forward to engaging with Summit attendees to highlight how our breakthrough technology and solutions solve complex design, manufacturing and business challenges," said Dror.

Nano Dimension's DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D Printer is transforming additive manufacturing for electronics development by empowering companies to take control of their entire development cycle. The system enables the 3D-printing of functional electronics including sensors, conductive geometries, antennas, molded connected devices, printed circuit boards and other devices.

"With our Dragonfly 2020 Pro, companies benefit from reduced time to market, increased design flexibility, improved end-product performance, IP security and lower manufacturing costs for applications across all process steps, from prototyping to production and small-batch manufacturing," concluded Fried.

Customers from a variety of industries are using the company's breakthrough technology, including research, higher education, aerospace and defense, automotive, intelligent systems, microprocessors, and electronics.

