

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $4.81 billion, or $5.18 per share. This was higher than $4.78 billion, or $5.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.17 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $22.54 billion. This was up from $21.77 billion last year.



International Business Machines Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $4.81 Bln. vs. $4.78 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 0.6% -EPS (Q4): $5.18 vs. $5.01 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.4% -Analysts Estimate: $5.17 -Revenue (Q4): $22.54 Bln vs. $21.77 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.5%



