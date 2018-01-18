sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

20,20 Euro		+0,60
+3,06 %
WKN: A1H4J8 ISIN: NZXROE0001S2 Ticker-Symbol: 0XE 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
XERO LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
XERO LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,302
20,601
18.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
XERO LIMITED
XERO LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
XERO LIMITED20,20+3,06 %