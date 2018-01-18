Expensify captured the top spot out of more than 600 apps in Xero's annual awards highlighting the best in small business cloud technology.

Expensify, the most widely used expense software in the world, won top honors today in the annual Xero Awards Americas, claiming App Partner of the Year for 2017. The award recognizes Expensify as a leader in cloud technology and the ideal fit for any Xero customer's receipt tracking and expense management workflow.

The distinction capped off a banner year for the Expensify-Xero relationship, highlighted by Xero's company-wide adoption of Expensify in May, Expensify's selection as Xero App Partner of the Month in June, and Expensify's inclusion as a Xero HQ launch partner in October.

"We're very proud to award Expensify with this honor, as we know they are truly dedicated to helping small businesses globally grow and build long-term sustainability," said Keri Gohman, President, Xero Americas.

"Expensify was originally built for small businesses, and the success of our Xero partnership to date shows just how valuable integrated expense management has become to small businesses," said Ryan Schaffer, Director of Strategy at Expensify. "In 2017, we saw the number of customers connecting Expensify to Xero climb by the thousands, just like the year before. It's a major accomplishment for both companies, and an even greater win for customer productivity and the future of small business cloud technology."

To learn more about using Expensify with Xero, check out use.expensify.com/xero.

About Expensify

Expensify is the global innovation leader in automated receipt and expense management with an easy-to-use mobile and web app. The app automates the entire expense reporting process with SmartScan OCR receipt tracking technology, company card management, and integrations with all major accounting softwares. Expensify continues to expand-ify with offices from London to Melbourne, processing billions in expenses annually while delivering expense reports that don't suck to over 100,000 businesses worldwide.

About Xero

Xero is beautiful, easy-to-use online accounting software for small businesses and their advisors. The company has more than one million subscribers in more than 180 countries. Xero seamlessly integrates with more than 600 apps. It was ranked No. 1 by Forbes as the World's Most Innovative Growth Company for two years running, won Technology Provider of the Year at the 2017 British Small Business Awards, and was rated by Canstar Blue as Australia's best accounting software three consecutive years from 2015-2017.

