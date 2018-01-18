sprite-preloader
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Whether the Sale of DST Systems, Inc. to SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders - DST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased DST Systems, Inc. ("DST Systems" or the "Company") (NYSE: DST) stock prior to January 11, 2018.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of DST Systems to SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) for $84 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/mna/dst-systems-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation concerns whether the Board of DST Systems breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether SS&C is underpaying for DST Systems shares, thus unlawfully harming DST Systems shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE