Alexa Rostovksy: Alexa Rostovsky Joins the Grossman Burn Foundation Youth Ambassadors Board

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2018 / Alexa Rostovksy, a sophomore at Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles, California, was recently named to the Grossman Burn Foundation's Youth Ambassadors Board. By volunteering at numerous events and raising awareness on social media and in their schools, Alexa, together with the other members of this newly assembled board, is helping to spread the word about this worthwhile cause.

Established in 2007, the Grossman Burn Foundation (GBF) was founded by Dr. Peter H. Grossman with the mission to "promote effective, sustainable partnership solutions for the comprehensive treatment, care, and support of burn survivors and their families in the United States and around the world." Headquartered in Los Angeles County, the GBF focuses on building in country and local level capacity through its global partnerships, including centers that provide prevention education and self-sustainable treatment. The foundation's inspiration was Peter Grossman's father, Dr. A Richard Grossman, who was an internationally recognized plastic surgeon and pioneer in the comprehensive treatment of burn wounds. In 1958, while serving as the chief emergency room resident at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, he treated victims of a catastrophic fire at Our Lady of Angels parochial elementary school, which claimed the lives of 93 children and four nuns. The experience had a profound effect on Dr. Grossman, and he became the driving force behind a vision to create a world-class comprehensive burn treatment facility dedicated to restoring patients functionally, emotionally and cosmetically to as close to their pre-injury condition as possible.

When Dr. Grossman moved to Los Angeles, he set about to achieve that vision. In 1969, he convinced Sherman Oaks Community Hospital to devote two beds exclusively to burn care. By 1978, the burn center had expanded into a free-standing, 30 bed specialty unit that was recognized as the largest and most comprehensive burn center in the world. In 1995, Dr. Grossman was joined in practice by his son, Dr. Peter H. Grossman. Together, father, son and an outstanding team of health care professionals have restored the lives of literally thousands of burn victims. After Dr. Grossman's passing in 2014, it is in the spirit of his life that the GBF seeks to make a difference in the lives of survivors and their families. The recent establishment of a Youth Ambassadors Board enables high school students like Alexa, to meet and brainstorm ideas on how they can help the Foundation meet its goals in supporting burn victims and their families as they recover from serious injuries. "It's an eye opener for me," says Alexa, "to see burn victims, young and old struggling with their situation. I hope that in some small way, my involvement with the Youth Ambassadors Board will make a difference."

Alexa recently received the Humanitas Award at her school for extensive community service and is committed to helping society wherever she can. In addition to volunteering at The Grossman Burn Foundation, Alexa spends time helping the underserved and needy at various non-profit organizations, works with autistic children through horse therapy, and is involved in a remote reading program helping children with learning disabilities learn to read. In addition to being a dedicated student and talented flautist, Alexa is an aspiring chef who in her free time enjoys a range of hobbies including dance, gymnastics, and horseback riding.

Contact Information:

StevenRostovskyNews.com

contact@stevenrostovskynews.com

http://stevenrostovskynews.com

SOURCE: Alexa Rostovksy