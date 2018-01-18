

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Thursday reported a loss for the fourth quarter, hurt largely by a hefty charge related to a new US tax reform. Adjusted earnings for the quarter trumped Wall Street estimates, as revenues trumped expectations.



Armonk, New York-based IBM reported fourth-quarter loss of $1.05 billion or $1.14 per share, compared to a profit of $4.50 billion or $4.72 per share last year.



Results for the quarter includes a one-time charge of $5.5 billion associated with the enactment of U.S. tax reform.



Excluding one-time items, earnings from continuing operations rose to $5.18 per share from $5.01 per share last year. Analysts had a consensus earnings estimate of $5.17 per share for the quarter.



IBM's fourth-quarter revenues rose to $22.54 billion from $21.77 billion last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected revenues of $22.05 billion for the quarter.



This marks the first revenue growth that IBM has reported in 23 straight quarters. It was in the first-quarter of 2012 that IBM last reported year-over-year revenue growth for a quarter.



IBM is divesting off its low-margin and unprofitable hardware businesses to improve profitability. The company is now striving hard to make IBM a company that provides cloud computing and data analytics.



'Our strategic imperatives revenue again grew at a double-digit rate and now represents 46 percent of our total revenue, and we are pleased with our overall revenue growth in the quarter,' said Ginni Rometty, IBM chairman, president and chief executive officer.



'During 2017, we strengthened our position as the leading enterprise cloud provider and established IBM as the blockchain leader for business. Looking ahead, we are uniquely positioned to help clients use data and AI to build smarter businesses.'



Fourth-quarter cloud revenues increased 30 percent to $5.5 billion, the company said. Revenues from analytics increased 9 percent, while revenues from mobile increased 23 percent and revenues from security increased 132 percent.



IBM closed Thursday's trading at $169.12, up $0.47 or 0.28%, on the NYSE. The stock, however, dropped $7.00 or 4.14% in the after-hours trade.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX