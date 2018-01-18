Elbit Imaging, Ltd.: Elbit Imaging Ltd. Announces that the Approved Settlement Between Plaza and its Israeli Bondholders is Available on Plaza's Website

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2018 / Elbit Imaging Ltd. ("EI" or the "Company") (TASE: EMITF, NASDAQ: EMITF) announced today, further to its press release dated January 11, 2018 that the approved settlement agreement between Plaza Centers N.V. ("Plaza") and Plaza's Israeli Series A and Series B bondholders, is available through Plaza's website at: http://www.plazacenters.com/index.php?p=debt_restructuring

