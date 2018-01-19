Gibraltar, 2018-01-18 23:59 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olympus Labs is quickly becoming an emerging global leader in the cryptocurrency-based financial product space, and on the heels of a successful token sale, Olympus is partnering with Seoul-based corporation Metaps Plus, a leading Korean fintech company and mobile marketing platform developer.



This news comes shortly after the company announced OKEx, as its official exchange for the company's token MOT.



"This is an amazing partnership for us, as it will allow us to hit the Korean market in a big way. We will be able to tap directly into the tens of millions of users on the Metaps Plus platform, allowing users to access financial products created by Olympus," said Kai Chen, CEO of Olympus Labs. "This is a key milestone as it demonstrates that Olympus products can be integrated in third party platforms such as mobile apps, wallets, exchanges, and even physical atms and pos systems, allowing users throughout the world access to Olympus products without ever downloading the Olympus app".



Metaps Plus serves as the mobile platform layer reaching directly users covering 10m mobile transactions per year and provides 100m downloads per year in South Korea. Olympus Labs serves as the product protocol layer to provide financial products for users through Metaps Plus.



"This is very exciting global partnership which connects blockchain core tech, advanced protocol and existing mobile platform to provide real impact with blockchain" said Seungyeon Kim, CEO of Metaps Plus.



About Olympus Labs



Olympus is a groundbreaking financial ecosystem that defines the protocol for cryptocurrency-based financial products. The Olympus ecosystem provides investors with a comprehensive financial marketplace filled with financial products, services, and applications that serve their investment needs. Olympus Labs provides the tools for investors to construct a well diversified portfolio, to hedge their downside risk, and to make positive returns in all market conditions.



About Metaps+



Metaps+ is a blockchain fintech company that provides mobile rewards advertising, mobile payment and also crypto exchange. Metaps Plus is 1st Korean company to go ICO in Korea with Korean entity and issued "PlusCoin" with 10m usd ICO in September 2017.



