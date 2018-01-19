

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, gathering almost 65 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just shy of the 3,475-point plateau, although the rally may stall on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, thanks to concerns over a U.S. government shutdown and a fall in crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Thursday as gains from the financials were offset by weakness from the oil companies and properties.



For the day, the index climbed 30.08 points or 0.87 percent to finish at 3,474.75 after trading between 3,448.79 and 3,476.55. The Shenzhen Composite Index collected 2.46 points or 0.13 percent to end at 1,924.20.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China surged 6.10 percent, while Agricultural Bank of China soared 3.55 percent, Bank of China spiked 2.83 percent, Bank of Communications jumped 1.22 percent, China Life shed 0.75 percent, Ping An Insurance collected 0.35 percent, PetroChina skidded 1.02 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) slid 0.43 percent, China Vanke eased 0.03 percent and Gemdale dropped 2.21 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks gave ground on Thursday as the major averages eased from Wednesday's record closing highs.



The Dow shed 97.84 points or 0.37 percent to 26,017.81, while the NASDAQ lost 2.23 points or 0.03 percent to 7,296.05 and the S&P 500 fell 4.53 points or 0.16 percent to 2,798.03.



The weakness on Wall Street was partly attributed to concerns about a potential government shutdown, with a deadline to pass a spending bill looming today.



Profit taking may also have contributed to the pullback by stocks, with some traders cashing on the recent run to record highs.



In economic news, the Commerce Department noted a steep drop in new residential construction in December, while the Labor Department said first-time claims for unemployment benefits pulled back to lowest level in nearly 45 years in the week ended January 13th.



Crude oil prices were flat Thursday amid speculation the fossil fuel is overbought near three-year highs. After cold weather interruptions, U.S. crude production rose 258,000 barrels per day to 9.75 million bpd last week. February WTI oil was down 2 cents to $63.95/bbl on Nymex.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX