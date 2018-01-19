

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) avoided a potential $1 billion-plus stock payout to address claims stemming from the auto giant's ignition-switch crisis after a judge found a settlement between plaintiffs and a trust for the company's bankruptcy estate unenforceable, the Wall Street Journal reported.



U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn on Thursday reportedly ruled that an August deal reached between ignition-switch plaintiffs and a trust tasked with compensating creditors of so-called Old GM couldn't go forward because the settlement lacked necessary signatures. Old GM is the term often used to describe the assets GM left behind in 2009 as part of its $50 billion government rescue and bankruptcy restructuring.



The ruling effectively allowed GM to avoid the consequences of the deal, which had contemplated forcing the auto maker to pay the Old GM trust roughly $1 billion in stock to address claims from car-accident victims and customers seeking recompense for declining vehicle values arising from faulty ignition switches.



GM in 2014 recalled roughly 2.6 million older cars with the switches, which can slip from the run position and lead to stalled engines and disabled air bags in crashes. GM suffered criminal charges for mishandling the defect, now linked to 124 deaths. The Detroit auto maker has paid legal settlements totaling more than $2 billion after conceding it failed for more than a decade to recall vehicles with the part despite internal evidence of a safety problem.



