Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, Jan 19, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Canada today took an important step towards the future of sustainable mobility in Canada, announcing that the Toyota Mirai--powered by hydrogen fuel cell electric powertrain technology--is coming to Canada this year. As Toyota kicked off its participation in the Montreal International Auto Show, the company confirmed it would launch starting with select fleets in Quebec, where the Mirai will take advantage of the province's clean hydroelectric power generation to offer drivers a remarkably clean, more sustainable alternative to the conventional automobile."Toyota is passionate about helping Canada, and societies around the world, enjoy a greener future--as we have outlined in our Environmental Challenge 2050. And the Mirai--a zero-emissions, production model sedan--is an important milestone as we work to achieve this," said Martin Gilbert, Director of Sales Planning and Innovation, Toyota Canada Inc. "Working closely with the Quebec government and key stakeholders, we feel the time is right to put Mirai on the road in the province.""Quebec is well positioned to become a world leader in terms of energy transition, a challenge for all modern economies", said Pierre Moreau, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources. "This challenge cannot be solved alone; it's by building strategic partnerships with companies like Toyota, which today launches the Mirai, a fuel cell electric vehicle, that we will succeed.""The arrival of the Mirai in Quebec is perfectly in line with the adoption of the zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) standard last December, which aims to substantially increase the number of electric cars on Quebec roads", said Isabelle Melancon, Minister of Sustainable Development, the Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change. "This standard will give Quebecers access to a wider range of electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids. Toyota's announcement demonstrates that builders are hard at work to meet the greenhouse gas reduction targets we collectively set for the benefit of our planet and future generations."The Mirai's introduction follows the successful market launch of the Toyota Prius Prime plug-in hybrid vehicle. The company launched a real-world market trial of Prius Prime in Quebec in mid-2017, and the overwhelming success of that experience has set the stage for expanding Prius Prime to the rest of Canada this year. It also created a blueprint for advanced technology vehicle introductions--one that will help Toyota ensure that Canadians embrace fuel cell electric vehicles such as the Mirai with the same enthusiasm that they have shown for the Prius and other electrified Toyota vehicles.Of course, Mirai needs a source of hydrogen, and since Hydro Quebec is the world's fourth-largest producer of clean hydro-electricity that means that the hydrogen used to drive Mirai will be produced from remarkably clean sources too. Toyota Canada has been working closely with partners in Quebec over the past year--in particular, the Ministries of Energy, Environment, and Transportation--to ensure the introduction of an appropriate fueling infrastructure in the province.With its advanced technology under the hood, the 2018 Toyota Mirai delivers three key benefits that Toyota feels are important to Canadians. First, there's no need for range anxiety, as the Mirai can travel more than 500 km on a tank of hydrogen. Second, refuelling time is similar to a regular gasoline vehicle, taking approximately five minutes to refill the tank. And third, the Mirai has proven cold-weather reliability--especially important as many parts of Canada have experienced new, record-cold temperatures this winter.Mirai stores hydrogen in its fuel tank. This is combined with oxygen in the fuel cell stack. The resulting chemical reaction produces two things: electricity, and water. The electricity powers the vehicle, delivering 151 peak horsepower and up to 247 lb-ft of torque. And the water leaves through the tailpipe as Mirai's only emission.Beyond its remarkable power supply, however, the Mirai delivers exactly what drivers have come to expect of Toyota: a stylish, feature-rich, fun-to-drive four-door sedan. The aerodynamic body is highlighted by LED headlamps and daytime running lights, touch sensor front door handles and trunk lid, and 17" alloy wheels. Noise-reducing glass contributes to a quiet, comfortable cabin, featuring eight-way power adjustable front seats, heated seats for everyone, electronic push button start with Smart Key, a heated, power adjustable steering wheel with built-in multifunction controls, a premium audio system with navigation, and more. And as a Toyota, the Mirai also delivers the peace of mind of uncompromised safety, including radar cruise control, pre-collision system, lane departure alert, automatic high beams, eight airbags, a back-up camera, blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert, and more.The Toyota Mirai will go on sale later this year. The vehicle will be on display at the 2018 Montreal International Auto Show, where visitors to the show will be the very first in Canada to have the opportunity to book test drives and engage with the interactive and informative TimePlay Mirai experience as part of the Toyota exhibit. The Montreal International Auto Show takes place January 19-28 at the Palais des Congres de Montreal.About ToyotaToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: ToyotaContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.