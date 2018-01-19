

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German consumer electronics retailer Ceconomy AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK) said it expects an EBIT of around 260 million euros the first-quarter of financial year 2017/18 compared to an EBIT before special items of 308 million euros in the respective prior-year period. The decline was primarily attributable to Price reductions around Black Friday, in particular in Germany, to support the leading market position. This resulted in a shift of December sales into the more competitive November; Negative technical effects due to last year's planning-related higher accruals in Italy. These will be compensated over the course of the current year; Costs for the build-up of the CECONOMY AG holding.



On the Group level, the change in net working capital is likely to be around 380 million euros lower compared to the respective prior-year period. This development was mainly caused by lower payables due to increased direct sourcing from suppliers. Moreover, higher levels of new stock, in particular in Germany, resulting from weaker-than-anticipated December sales as well as an increase in receivables impacted net working capital.



The company expects Group's sales to grow by 1.3% adjusted for exchange rate effects and portfolio changes. Reported sales increased by +0.6% from 6.893 billion euros to 6.935 billion euros. It was up 0.5% on a like-for-like basis.



The company confirmed its financial year 2017/18 outlook as published on December 19, 2017. In addition to ongoing operational improvements, the company expects a considerable earnings improvement in Italy. Furthermore, negative one-time effects in the prior year such as the SATURN VAT campaign in January and the insolvency of a business partner in the Netherlands will not recur.



The company noted that full financial disclosure for the first quarter 2017/18 will be published on February 9, 2018 at 07:00 am CET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX