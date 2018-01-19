41st CIFF Guangzhou: understand, decipher, offer

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spring edition of CIFF (China International Furniture Fair),the world's largest furniture exhibition and the most important business platform in Asia, will be held in Guangzhou, divided into 2 phases according to product sector: the first from 18 to 21 March, the second from 28 to 31 March.

Understanding the market in order to de-codify trends, providing solutions that are perfect in terms of style, quality and price. This approach has allowed CIFF to become an international reference point in the furniture sector, growing and modernising in order to offer both exhibitors and visitors the best possible services.

There is already great anticipation for this 41st edition of CIFF. In fact, one single event will provide the opportunity to visit 4,000 exhibitorscovering 750,000m2, will give their individual visions of Whole Home Décor, together with the most significant and current aspects of the sector. 190,000 visitors are expected.

The first phase of CIFF willintroduce a full range of solutions, both classic and modern in style; a vast selection of products of different styles and typologies: home furniture, home decor & home textiles, outdoor & leisure furniture.

Customisation + Interactivity + Design

This is how new products are created, designed not be part of a series, but to shape themselves in such a way as to provide what the client is looking for.

Products that can put themselves at the service of the user, exploiting the high-level Internet of Things technology, cloud computing and smart chips, masterfully concealed in a charming design.

Mild Luxury

Quality products, that can provide high-level comfort and luxurious design, but that at the same time reasonably priced, able to satisfy almost everyone, perhaps skilfully mixing together pieces that are different but easy to integrate.

Exports

According to the latest figures published by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China, the value of furniture manufacturing exports from January to August 2017 amounted to 12.64 billionRMB, an annual increase of 6.2%.

In order to assist international buyers, the living areas (dining rooms and living rooms) will be combined together, as will upholstered items and mattresses, ensuring that visits by operators from all over the world can be optimised and facilitated.



For further information:www.ciff-gz.com