

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN), a semiconductor design and manufacturing company, announced late Thursday that its board of directors has selected Brian Crutcher to become the company's next president and chief executive officer, effective June 1.



Crutcher, a 22-year veteran of TI, succeeds current president and CEO, Rich Templeton, who will transition out of these roles over the next four months but will remain the company's chairman.



The company noted that the transition is a well-planned succession that follows Crutcher's promotion to senior vice president in 2010, executive vice president in 2014, chief operating officer in 2017 and election to the board of directors last July.



Wayne Sanders, lead director of the TI Board and chairman of the governance and stockholder relations committee, said, 'TI is in excellent shape, operationally, financially and strategically, thanks to Rich's leadership over the last 14 years. He has been a transformative CEO, one of industry's finest. TI's operating profit margin has doubled, the stock price has more than quadrupled and free cash flow per share has grown by a factor of 6.'



Separately, Texas Instruments declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.62 per share of common stock, payable February 12, to stockholders of record on January 31.



