Entrance to the engine plant at Mazda Powertrain Manufacturing (Thailand)



Corporate Communications Division Mazda Motor Corporation, Japan +81-3-3508-5056 [Tokyo] +81-82-282-5253 [Hiroshima] mailto: media@mazda.co.jp

TOKYO, Jan 19, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation today announced the opening of a new engine machining factory at its powertrain plant in Thailand's Chonburi Province, Mazda Powertrain Manufacturing (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, MPMT). Mazda's Representative Director, President and CEO, Masamichi Kogai, was among the attendees at an opening ceremony held at MPMT today."Congratulations on the opening of MPMT's engine machining factory," said Kogai in his remarks at the ceremony. "I'd like to express my sincere gratitude for the support we've received from the government, our suppliers and other parties. MPMT plays an essential role in Mazda's comprehensive vehicle production system in Thailand. Strengthening our production framework for engines, the most fundamental vehicle component of all, will help us to get our cars to customers without delay. Moving forward, we will continue our focus on high-quality vehicle production, and work to deliver cars that add color to their owners' lives while contributing to the development of Thailand's automotive industry at the same time.""We are delighted to open this new engine machining factory," said MPMT President and CEO Mitsunobu Mukaida. "MPMT's steady growth since its establishment through to today is largely thanks to the generous assistance we've received from various parties. Let me express my sincere gratitude to all concerned. I hope that the engines we make here at MPMT together with our suppliers will go into cars that become an indispensable part of the customer's life. We will contribute to the growth of manufacturing in Thailand by working with the local community to build high-quality cars and helping to nurture the next generation of industry leaders."http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_MazdaPowertrainMfg.jpgEntrance to the engine plant at Mazda Powertrain Manufacturing (Thailand)Working to enhance its comprehensive production system in Thailand for engines, transmissions and complete vehicles, Mazda has invested an additional 22.1 billion yen to establish the machining factory and increase the capacity of the existing engine assembly line in order to raise engine production capacity at MPMT from 30,000 to 100,000 units per year. Moving forward, the plant will start production of the SKYACTIV-G 2.0, an engine that will be supplied to manufacturing facilities in Malaysia and Vietnam as well as Thailand.Aiming to help create a future in which people, the earth and society can coexist with cars, Mazda will keep working to enrich people's lives through a car ownership experience that celebrates driving and become a brand with which customers feel a strong emotional connection.About MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.comSource: MazdaContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.