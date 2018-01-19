Wirecard Launches Processing Services in Ukraine with Kyivstar

MUNICH, January 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Kyivstar is the largest Ukrainian telecom operator

New consumer solution for real-time top up

Wirecard, the leading specialist for digital financial technology, and Kyivstar, (VEON's Group subsidiary in Ukraine) launched processing services, including real-time solutions, on the VEON platform in Ukraine.

From now on, Wirecard will technically process the airtime top-up on the VEON platform in Ukraine meaning that local customers, including Kyivstar customers, will be able to upload and update their mobile payment accounts on-the-go within a few seconds.

Taras Gorkun, Head of Treasury and Mobile Financial Services at Kyivstar, states: "We are very proud that the VEON platform was launched in Ukraine recently, as it is a unique product for our customers. With Wirecard as a payment partner, we can offer our customers a state-of-the-art and real-time mobile payment experience with the possibility of registering a credit card and to top up their balance within seconds - a very important functionality for our prepaid customers - possible with one click."

Philippe Laranjeiro, Head of Sales Digital and Telecommunications at Wirecard, adds: "Easy mobile payments are essential in the fast-growing frontier markets. With our new airtime top-up solution, customers will be able to upload money and make payments more efficiently than ever before."

About Wirecard:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit http://www.wirecard.com or follow us on twitter @wirecard.

About Kyivstar:

Kyivstar isthe largest Ukrainian telecom operator providing communications and data services based on a broad range of mobile and fixed-line technologies, including 3G. The company's customer base amounts to 26.4 mln. Kyivstar has been working in Ukraine for 20 years, and is one of the best employers in the country.

