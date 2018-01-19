Confirmation of launch of commercial routine use of Renflexis test

THERADIAG (ISIN code: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans) (Paris:ALTER), a company specialized in in vitro diagnostics and theranostics, today announced that its US partner Miraca Life Sciences has changed its name to Inform Diagnostics.

Within the framework of the technology licensing agreement of June 2016, Inform Diagnostics markets Theradiag monitoring tests in the LISA TRACKER range in the United States under the name InformTXTM for monitoring inflammatory bowel disease treatments.

The InformTxTM report is unique in that it provides clinicians with quantitative test results, historical test result data, and guidance from the most up-to-date peer-reviewed scientific literature. Testing measures the level of the specified drug as well as patient-derived antibodies to the specified drug. Inform Diagnostics uses laboratory-validated ELISA technology for InformTxTM TDM, and testing results are reported within five days.

At present, eight tests are available as part of the InformTXTM range:Inflectra (Infliximab-dybb), Cimzia (Certolizumab pegol), Stelara (Ustekinumab), Simponi (Golimumab), Remicade (Infliximab), Humira (Adalimumab), Entyvio (Vedolizumab) and Renflexis (Infliximab-abda).

As announced in October1, the Renflexis (Infliximab-abda) monitoring test is the latest kit to be offered by Inform Diagnostics in the United States. Following two months of tests, Theradiag confirms that the test is now available for routine use.

About Theradiag

Capitalizing on its expertise in the distribution, development and manufacturing of in vitro diagnostic tests, Theradiag innovates and develops theranostics tests (combining treatment and diagnosis) that measure the efficiency of biotherapies in the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer and AIDS. Theradiag is thus participating in the development of customized treatment, which favors the individualization of treatments, the evaluation of their efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. Theradiag notably markets the Lisa Tracker range (CE marked), which is a comprehensive multiparameter theranostic solution for patients with autoimmune diseases treated with biotherapies. The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, and has over 70 employees.

1 Eighth test in Theradiag's monitoring range launched in the USA

