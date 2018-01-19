sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
19.01.2018 | 08:01
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire
London, January 18

19 January 2018

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Blocklisting Interim Review

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LSE: SLI), provides the following information in connection with its block admission pursuant to Listing Rule 3.5.6.

Name of applicant:Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited
Name of scheme:General Blocklisting
Period of return:From:18 July 2017To:18 January 2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return:10,875,000
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):20,000,000
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period (see LR3.5.7G):6,050,000
Equals: Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period:24,825,000

Name of contact:Sharon Williams, Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:+44(0) 1481 745436

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

Standard Life Investments
Graeme McDonald
0131 245 3151
Winterflood Investment Trusts
Graeme Caton
Neil Langford		020 3100 0000

© 2018 PR Newswire