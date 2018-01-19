Vantaa, Finland, 2018-01-19 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cramo Plc Stock Exchange Release 19 January 2018 at 9.00 am (EET)



Notification of Managers' transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Rumpunen, Aku Position: Chief Financial Officer -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 549300JQ6ZV7IP4H4D05_20180117132130_14 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Cramo Plc LEI: 549300JQ6ZV7IP4H4D05 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-01-17+02:00 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009900476 Volume: 3375 Unit price: 0.00 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 3375 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 Euro



Further information:



Mr Mattias Rådström, SVP, Communication, Marketing and Investor Relations, tel: +46 70 868 7045



