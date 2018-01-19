Outokumpu Oyj Stock exchange release January 19, 2018 at 9.00 am EET



Outokumpu Oyj (business identity code: 0215254-2) has on January 18, 2018 received a notification based on Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s total holding in the shares and voting rights of Outokumpu Oyj has fallen above 5% threshold and was below 5% on January 17, 2018. Their earlier total holding in the Outokumpu shares and voting rights was 5.12%.



Total direct and indirect holdings of [flagging company name] according to the notification: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - % of shares % of shares and Total of Total number and voting voting rights both in of shares and rights through financial % (A + voting rights (total of A) instruments (total B) of issuer of B) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation Below 0.0% Below 416,374,448 on the date on minimum minimum which threshold threshold % thresho was crossed or ld % reached -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position of 5.12% 0.0% 5.12% previous notification (if applicable) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - A: Shares and voting rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Class/type of shares Number of shares % of shares and voting rights and voting rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Direct Indirec Direct Indirect (SMA t (SMA (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 9:5) (SMA 9:5) 9:6 and 9:7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FI000902422 Below Below minimum threshold minimu m thresh old -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUBTOTAL A Below minimum Below minimum threshold threshold -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Type of financial Expirat Exercis Physica Numbe % of shares and voting instrument ion e/Conve l or r of rights date rsion cash shar Period settle es ment and voti ng righ ts -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contract for N/A N/A Cash N/A N/A difference settle ment -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUBTOTA L B ---------------------------------------



Outokumpu has a total of 416,374,448 shares. Each share carries one vote. Outokumpu currently holds 3,702,899 treasury shares.



For more information:



Investors: Tommi Järvenpää, tel. +358 9 421 3466, mobile +358 40 576 0288



