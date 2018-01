BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis published German producer prices for December in the pre-European session on Friday at 2:00 am ET.



Following the data, the euro changed little against its major counterparts.



As of 2:03 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8820 against the pound, 1.1734 against the Franc, 1.2259 against the greenback and 135.83 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX