

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) and MedImmune announced the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has approved Fasenra (benralizumab) as an add-on treatment for bronchial asthma in patients who continue to experience asthma exacerbations despite treatment with high-dose inhaled corticosteroid and other asthma controllers. The Japanese approval follows US FDA approval in November 2017 and European Commission marketing authorisation in January 2018. The company said interactions with regulatory authorities in the rest of the world are on-going.



Fasenra was developed by AstraZeneca with MedImmune, the company's global biologics research and development arm and is in-licensed from BioWa, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd., Japan.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX