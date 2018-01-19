

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Land Co Plc. (BRLAF, BTLCY, BLND.L) announced Friday that Simon Carter has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer. Carter succeeds Lucinda Bell who, as previously announced, intended to step down from the Board and leave the company on April 4.



Carter is currently Chief Financial Officer at Logicor and prior to that was Finance Director at Quintain Estates & Development Plc. Prior to this, he spent just over ten years at British Land in a variety of financial and strategic roles and was a member of the executive committee from 2012.



The company has agreed that Bell will now step down from her role as a main Board Director as well as her day-to-day responsibilities as CFO with immediate effect. A team has already been established to manage the transition to a new CFO.



This transition team will assume responsibility for the year end process and ongoing Group finance functions, until Carter takes up his role, the company said. His start date will be announced in due course.



Chris Grigg, Chief Executive, said, 'We are delighted to welcome Simon back to British Land. In his roles at Quintain and Logicor he has gained a very broad perspective and significant leadership experience and expertise. During his previous time with the company, he was an incredibly capable and experienced member of our senior team, contributing to the company's development through a number of roles including treasury, corporate finance, and strategy.'



