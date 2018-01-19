

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) and Merck & Co., Inc. announced the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has approved Lynparza (olaparib) tablets (300mg twice daily) for use as a maintenance therapy for patients with platinum-sensitive relapsed ovarian cancer, regardless of their BRCA mutation status, who responded to their last platinum-based chemotherapy. Lynparza is the first poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor to be approved in Japan.



In July 2017, AstraZeneca and Merck & Co., Inc. announced a global strategic oncology collaboration to co-develop and co-commercialise Lynparza and potential new medicine selumetinib, a MEK inhibitor, for multiple cancer types. Lynparza is also currently under review for use in unresectable or recurrent BRCA-mutated, HER2-negative breast cancer in Japan, with a decision expected in the second half of 2018 based upon a priority review.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX