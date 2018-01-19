Stockholm, January 19, 2018



INVISIO has signed a framework agreement with the Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO), to supply communication systems to the Danish Army. The agreement is for five years with options for another two years.



Collaboration with DALO and the Danish Army on a larger scale, began in 2012 when INVISIO's communications system was integrated with the army's new tactical radio to increase the safety and operational effectiveness of soldiers, and to reduce the risk of hearing damage.



"The Danish Army is a very important customer for us and our cooperation goes back many years. DALO places high demands on effective solutions that are integrated with the soldier's other equipment, contributing to our continuous innovation work. For us, the contract is a clear sign of the continued confidence that the Danish Ministry of Defense has in us and our solutions", said Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.



With INVISIO's communication system the users get a market leading hearing protection and can communicate and maintain a state of the art situational awareness in tough environments. The systems consist of headsets and control units connected to an external team radio or a vehicle's intercom system, for example.



For more information, please contact: Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO Communications Mobil: + 45 53 72 7722 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com



Tina Dackemark Lawesson, Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Mobil: + 45 53 72 7733 | E-mail: tdl@invisio.com



This information is information that INVISIO Communications AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the CEO, on January 19, 2018, at 08.45 CET.



About INVISIO Communications AB (publ) INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company combines insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface, among others. Sales are primarily via a global network of partners and resellers, as well as from the headquarters in Copenhagen and the sales offices in the USA, France and Italy. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=660212