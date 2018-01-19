Pioneer Launches Flagship Z-Series Subwoofers That Deliver Booming Bass Without the Bulk

TEL AVIV, Isreal, Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Pioneer Electronics Asia Centre, a leader in aftermarket car audio, today announced its latest line-up of subwoofers designed to deliver deep, powerful and accurate bass while maintaining a compact body that's easy to install. This new line-up includes the new flagship Hi-Res audio Z-series and powerful, all-rounder D-series models, as well as the TS-WX130DA and TS-WX130EA powered subwoofers.

"At Pioneer, we are and have always been dedicated to creating the best sound experience for our customers. Our new line of subwoofers are the result of our passion for sound, and pushes the envelope in audio power and fidelity. The quality that our subwoofers have come to be known for is a reflection of Pioneer's long history and expertise, and we are proud to continue bringing this signature quality to 2018 and beyond," said Mr. Takao Chiba, Deputy General Manager of Business Planning and Marketing Division, Pioneer Electronics Asia Centre.

PIONEERZ-SERIESSUBWOOFERS- BASSTUNEDFORHI-RESAUDIO

The TS-Z10LS2 and TS-Z10LS4 are Pioneer's flagship subwoofers with truly authoritative bass, and are a perfect companion for the new Z-series Hi-Res speakers. Experience the full impact of the deepest music notes, complete with an installation-friendly design. Enjoy the amazing fidelity of Hi-Res Audio with the Z-series' acoustically matched subwoofers and speakers, built from the ground up to deliver a seamless sound integration and extraordinarily deep, dynamic and detailed bass.

By incorporating an innovative Twaronaramid fiber driver and dual-layer construction, the power handling of the Z-series subwoofers is boosted with minimal audible distortion. Unlike most traditional subwoofers that require a large enclosure, the Z-series subwoofers have a shallow profile to simplify installation without compromising performance and reliability. These models also feature a nifty rubber gasket that conceals the mounting screws for a cleaner and unobtrusive look.

PIONEERD-SERIESSUBS- QUALITYBASSYOUCANFEEL



The ultimate all-rounders, the D-series subwoofers are engineered with performance in mind, featuring new advancements in material science and innovative design. The new TS-D12D2, TS-D12D4, TS-D10D2 and TS-D10D4 subwoofers offer amazing, high-quality bass in terms of sheer power, depth and definition.

Capable of handling up to 600W (RMS), the D-series subwoofers can produce deeper and louder bass with oversized voice coils and double-stacked magnets. An Aramid Fiber Interlaced Injected Molded Polypropylene driver further eliminates audible distortion. Each model in the new D-series subwoofers features a variety of sizes and power handling capabilities, while sharing the same compelling sound signature and features to meet all your in-car entertainment needs.

PIONEER CHAMPION SERIES SUBWOOFERS- POWERFUL AND ROBUST

Pioneer's tough Champion Series subwoofers are powerful, robust and can handle more power input at higher volume without compromising stellar sound quality. The new TS-300D4 (dual voice coil type) and TS-300S4 (single voice coil type) Champion Series subwoofers boast dual spiders and motor assembly, which provide the driving force of massive dynamic sound true to the Champion Series name.

The highly rigid IMPP' composite cone minimises deformation even with large displacement, ensuring more punchy bass your music demands. These models also feature a unique Pioneer Dust Protection design that reliably shuts out dust and prevents it from interfering with the uncompromising performance and durability.

PIONEERTS-WX130DAANDTS-WX130EA- POWERINASMALLPACKAGE

Extremely compact yet deceivingly powerful, the latest Pioneer TS-WX130DA and TS-WX130EA are the perfect subwoofers for cars with limited space. Measuring only 28cm wide, 20cm deep and 7cm tall, they are designed to fit under most car seats and smaller spaces, making installation extremely easy for just about all vehicles in the market.

With both speaker line and RCA inputs, drivers will have the flexibility of connecting the TS-WX130DA and TS-WX130EA. For instance, they can connect to speaker output or pre-out of a head unit.

The TS-WX130DA and TS-WX130EA feature a highly efficient Class-D amplifier that cuts power consumption by up to 40 percent. TS-WX130DA is equipped with a wired remote and auto on/off power to simplify operations, and there is also a DSP function and two selectable bass modes to tune the subwoofer for different music genres.

With 10 new models of subwoofers to choose from, drivers can be assured that there is always a product from Pioneer to meet their individual needs. The new line-up of 2018 subwoofers are now available at Pioneer's authorised dealers. As actual product availability varies by country, please contact your local Pioneer office for more information.

AboutPioneerElectronicsAsiaCentre (PAC) Pte. Ltd.

The regional headquarters of Pioneer Corporation since 1992, Pioneer's core business is in car audio visual. Pioneer aims to be a leading aftermarket manufacturer and supplier to leading car brands, providing comprehensive infotainment solutions for in-car, by developing next-generation devices and innovative cloud services for the growing connected car market. For more information, please visit www.pioneer.com.sg.

