Artificial Intelligence Incubator Accelerator (AIIA) Post Launch Update

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --After IRPA AI announced the first-ever Artificial Intelligence Incubator and Accelerator (AIIA) initiative back in July, 75 start-ups expressed interest in participating. The first four start-ups have been vetted and chosen to be in the inner circle. These four start-ups were announced at IRPA AI's 4th Annual Automation Innovation Conference.

"We are looking for the next big thing in AI tech. We started the incubator, it's moving, and we can help you," said Frank Casale, founder of IRPA AI and creator of AIIA.

The four chosen start-ups will receive advice and go-to-market support to get to market and ensure profitability. AIIA also provides selection assistance for global 2,000 enterprises.

ChoiceWORX is an intelligent automation software firm that is revolutionizing IT operations by leveraging the power and scalability of artificial intelligence. ChoiceWORX recently launched Apptinuum, which transforms enterprise intelligent automation for end-user support and infrastructure management, resulting in lower operational costs, improved MTTR, and better customer experience.

BrainBoxx Academy specializes in online and on-site Robotics Process Automation and Intelligent Automation training. They offer candidates training expertise in process analysis, operational excellence, automation design, and development through to testing, delivery, and production at each stage of the automation lifecycle.

SiriusIQ offers Next-Gen AI with workflow automation that streamlines business processes, conversations, analytics, and more. By combining the power of the SiriusIQ workflow engine with AI and bot technologies, SiriusIQ enables secure, scalable migration of just about any data from point A to point B.

Ruta N, the Colombian public-private organization dedicated to the development of innovative technology-based businesses, along with IRPA AI launched the Digital Americas Pipeline Initiative (DAPI). DAPI will develop an AI Center of Excellence and create a robust talent hub for hard-to-find, leading edge RPA and AI skills.

AIIA will expand its inner circle in 2018, with more start-ups being vetted and accepted. Support is offered for start-ups looking for market, technology, or financial mentorship. Applications are accepted for artificial intelligence, cognitive, robotic process automation software and solutions.

Successful profiles will have an interesting concept that solves an enterprise problem, be differentiated in a market with commensurate Total Addressable Market, have differentiated technology across the competitive landscape, and contain awesome founders and a quality team.

If you're interested in AIIA, we welcome inquiries from partner executives and founders summarizing your AI initiative, and what level of support you are interested in. Please contact IRPA AI incubator coordinator Molly Alexander at 516.279.6850 ext. 708 or incubator@irpanetwork.com.

Founded in 2013, the Institute for Robotic Process Automation and Artificial Intelligence (IRPA AI) is an independent professional association and knowledge forum for the buyers, sellers, influencers and analysts of robotic process automation, cognitive computing and artificial intelligence. Our global network and advisory services offer leading-edge market intelligence, industryresearch, sourcing assistance, events as well as offer opportunities to learn and network with stakeholders across service industry functions. Membership in IRPA AI is free. To join and to learn more about IRPA AI please visit:www.irpaai.com.

