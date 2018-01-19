Longi Green Energy Technology has announced a new record conversion rate of 20.41% for its P-type PERC monocrystalline modules (type 60).

TÜV-SUD, the global testing, certification, inspection and training provider, confirmed the passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) efficiency record, which comes just weeks after group unit, Longi Solar claimed an 82.15% record bifaciality for the bifacial version of its PERC solar cells, and follows a record 22.71% conversion efficiency on a PERC cell.

The Chinese solar manufacturer said ...

