

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Carpet and floor coverings retailer Carpetright Plc. (CPR.L) reported that its total Group sales for the 11 weeks ended 13 January 2018 declined 2.3%, compared to an increase of 3.7% in 13 weeks ended 28 Jan 2017. Trading in the important post-Christmas period has been significantly behind expectations.



The company noted that the sharp deterioration in UK trade has had a significant impact on profitability and our outlook for the reminder of the year.



'...Sales in our Rest of Europe business have also been volatile but we continue to deliver like-for-like sales growth, primarily reflecting the introduction of lower margin service income. The severity of the decline in footfall over this key trading period and our more cautious view of the outlook for the balance of the year leads to a significant reduction in our full year expectations,' said Wilf Walsh, Chief Executive.



It revised full year profit guidance in the range of 2.0 million pounds to 6.0 million pounds.



The Group will issue a pre-close update on Tuesday, 24 April 2018 and will report its preliminary results for the financial year ending 28 April 2018 on Tuesday, 26 June 2018.



In U.K, Like-for-like sales declined 3.6% in the 11 weeks, with a decrease of 1.4% within the flooring category, and a further material decrease in bed sales. Core flooring like-for-like sales declined 7.1% since Christmas.



Rest of Europe--Netherlands, Belgium and the Republic of Ireland--,like-for-like sales increased by 4.3% in local currency terms.



