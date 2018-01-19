British Land has appointed Simon Carter - currently chief financial officer at Logicor - as its new CFO, succeeding Lucinda Bell. Prior to joining Logicor, Carter was finance director at Quintain Estates & Development. Before that, he spent just over ten years at British Land in a variety of financial and strategic roles and was a member of the executive committee from 2012. As previously announced, Bell will step down from the board and leave the group on 4 April. Having now successfully ...

