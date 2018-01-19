sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,50 Euro		-10,02
-46,56 %
WKN: A12DVV ISIN: GB00BRB37M78 Ticker-Symbol: DN8E 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
DIGNITY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DIGNITY PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,00
21,00
08:56
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DIGNITY PLC
DIGNITY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DIGNITY PLC11,50-46,56 %