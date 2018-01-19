Funeral provider Dignity issued a profits warning on Friday as it announced a 25% price cut in its simple funerals and a freeze on the cost of traditional ceremonies, blaming accelerating competition. The UK's only listed provider of funeral related services said 2018 results would be "substantially below the market's current expectations". "Consequently, the group is now embarking on a rigorous review to ensure that its funeral operations are organised to run more efficiently and effectively," ...

