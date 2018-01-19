At the request of Leading Edge Materials Corp., BC0893900 Leading Edge Materials Corp shares will be traded on First North as from January 22, 2018.



The company has 88,704,180 shares as per today's date.



Short name: LEMSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed on First North on 5,798,583 January 22, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: CA52171T1003 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 147566 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: BC0893900 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name --------------------- 1000 Basic Materials --------------------- 1700 Basic Resources ---------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Remium Nordic Holding AB. For further information, please call Remium Nordic Holding on +46 8 454 32 17.